Английский язык
ПОСТАВЬТЕ ГЛАГОЛЫ В СКОБКАХ В ПРОШЕДШЕЕ,ЗАВЕРШЕННОЕ ИЛИ ПРОСТОЕ ПРОШЕДШЕЕ. 1..........(Shelly/hurt)herself last night? Yes,she........(be) in a lot of pain because she.......(break) her leg. 2.Nancy .........(not/look) well this morning. Oh thats because she ....(not/sleep) well the night before. 3.What......(happen)to Max yesterday? it was terrible.He ......(just/finish) the race when he .....(trip)and hurt his leg. 4..........(you/see)Mary at the hospital? Yes,she .....(already/see) the doctor when i .....(arrive). 5.How ......................(Tim/do) in the charity tennis match? Not so good He.....(lose). He ......(not/play) in a long time.
1.Did Shelly hurt, had been,broke 2.didnt look, Hand't slept 3.What did happen, Had just finished,tripped 4.had you seen, She had already seen,arrived 5.Did Tim do, Lost, Hadn't played
