ПОСТАВЬТЕ ГЛАГОЛЫ В СКОБКАХ В ПРОШЕДШЕЕ,ЗАВЕРШЕННОЕ ИЛИ ПРОСТОЕ ПРОШЕДШЕЕ. 1..........(Shelly/hurt)herself last night? Yes,she........(be) in a lot of pain because she.......(break) her leg. 2.Nancy .........(not/look) well ...
Английский язык
ПОСТАВЬТЕ ГЛАГОЛЫ В СКОБКАХ В ПРОШЕДШЕЕ,ЗАВЕРШЕННОЕ ИЛИ ПРОСТОЕ ПРОШЕДШЕЕ. 1..........(Shelly/hurt)herself last night? Yes,she........(be) in a lot of pain because she.......(break) her leg. 2.Nancy .........(not/look) well this morning. Oh thats because she ....(not/sleep) well the night before. 3.What......(happen)to Max yesterday? it was terrible.He ......(just/finish) the race when he .....(trip)and hurt his leg. 4..........(you/see)Mary at the hospital? Yes,she .....(already/see) the doctor when i .....(arrive). 5.How ......................(Tim/do) in the charity tennis match? Not so good He.....(lose). He ......(not/play) in a long time.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.Did Shelly hurt, had been,broke 2.didnt look, Hand't slept 3.What did happen, Had just finished,tripped 4.had you seen, She had already seen,arrived 5.Did Tim do, Lost, Hadn't played
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Литература
Русский язык