Английский язык

ПОСТАВЬТЕ ГЛАГОЛЫ В СКОБКАХ В ПРОШЕДШЕЕ,ЗАВЕРШЕННОЕ ИЛИ ПРОСТОЕ ПРОШЕДШЕЕ. 1..........(Shelly/hurt)herself last night? Yes,she........(be) in a lot of pain because she.......(break) her leg. 2.Nancy .........(not/look) well this morning. Oh thats because she ....(not/sleep) well the night before. 3.What......(happen)to Max yesterday? it was terrible.He ......(just/finish) the race when he .....(trip)and hurt his leg. 4..........(you/see)Mary at the hospital? Yes,she .....(already/see) the doctor when i .....(arrive). 5.How ......................(Tim/do) in the charity tennis match? Not so good He.....(lose). He ......(not/play) in a long time.

