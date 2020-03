Поставьте предложение в правильном порядке !!!a)The grasshopper saw an ant.b)The grasshopper didn't like the idea.c)A grasshopper lived in the green grass near a high hill.d)He had a big sack on his back.e)Soon winter came.f)I'...

Английский язык

Поставьте предложение в правильном порядке !!!a)The grasshopper saw an ant.b)The grasshopper didn't like the idea.c)A grasshopper lived in the green grass near a high hill.d)He had a big sack on his back.e)Soon winter came.f)I'm collecting food for winter.g)He didn't work and he didn't think about food.h)Why are youl working on such a lovely day?i)If you do not work in summer,you have no food in winter.

