Поставьте время в правильной форме (то что в скобках). Exercise 1. Choose the right tenses. The Little Girl and the Wolf. One afternoon a big wolf … (to wait) in a dark forest for a little girl to come along carrying a baske...

Английский язык

Поставьте время в правильной форме (то что в скобках). Exercise 1. Choose the right tenses. The Little Girl and the Wolf. One afternoon a big wolf … (to wait) in a dark forest for a little girl to come along carrying a basket of food to her grandmother. He (to wait) for an hour and a half and was about to loose his patience. Finally a little girl did come along and she … (to carry) a basket of food. ‘(to carry) that basket to your grandmother?’ asked the wolf. The little girl said yes, she was. So the wolf … (ask) her where her mother (to live) and the little girl … (to tell) him and he ... (disappear) into the wood. When the little girl ... (to open) the door of her grandmother’s house she … (to understand) that something (to happen). There (to be) somebody in bed with a nightcap and nightgown on. She … (to approach) no nearer than twenty-five feet from the bed when she ... (to see) that it was not her grandmother but the wolf, for even in a nightcap a wolf (not to look) in the least like anybody’s grandmother. So the little girl ... (to lake) an automatic pistol out of her basket and … (to shoot) the wolf dead. Moral: It is not so easy to fool little girls nowadays as it used to be.

