Поставьте время в правильной форме (то что в скобках). Exercise 1. Choose the right tenses. The Little Girl and the Wolf. One afternoon a big wolf … (to wait) in a dark forest for a little girl to come along carrying a baske...
Английский язык
Поставьте время в правильной форме (то что в скобках). Exercise 1. Choose the right tenses. The Little Girl and the Wolf. One afternoon a big wolf … (to wait) in a dark forest for a little girl to come along carrying a basket of food to her grandmother. He (to wait) for an hour and a half and was about to loose his patience. Finally a little girl did come along and she … (to carry) a basket of food. ‘(to carry) that basket to your grandmother?’ asked the wolf. The little girl said yes, she was. So the wolf … (ask) her where her mother (to live) and the little girl … (to tell) him and he ... (disappear) into the wood. When the little girl ... (to open) the door of her grandmother’s house she … (to understand) that something (to happen). There (to be) somebody in bed with a nightcap and nightgown on. She … (to approach) no nearer than twenty-five feet from the bed when she ... (to see) that it was not her grandmother but the wolf, for even in a nightcap a wolf (not to look) in the least like anybody’s grandmother. So the little girl ... (to lake) an automatic pistol out of her basket and … (to shoot) the wolf dead. Moral: It is not so easy to fool little girls nowadays as it used to be.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
The Little Girl and the Wolf. One afternoon a big wolf was waiting in a dark forest for a little girl to come along carrying a basket of food to her grandmother. He had been waiting for an hour and a half and was about to loose his patience. Finally a little girl did come along and she was carrying a basket of food. ‘Are you carrying that basket to your grandmother?’ asked the wolf. The little girl said yes, she was. So the wolf asked her where her mother lived and the little girl told him and he ... disappeared into the wood. When the little girl opened the door of her grandmother’s house she understood that something happened.There was somebody in bed with a nightcap and nightgown on. She approached no nearer than twenty-five feet from the bed when she saw that it was not her grandmother but the wolf, for even in a nightcap a wolf didn't look in the least like anybody’s grandmother. So the little girl took an automatic pistol out of her basket and shot the wolf dead. Moral: It is not so easy to fool little girls nowadays as it used to be.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Окружающий мир
Математика
Длина отрезка АВ равна 8 см,отрезка АС-3 см,а отрезка КВ - 4 см.Рассмотрите чертёж и н??йди длину отрезка СК
Английский язык
СРОЧНОООО!!! ДАЮ 20 БАЛОВ написать рассказ о знаменитом человеке по примеру в учеб??ике на с. 30 Учебник-Spotlight 7 класс Vaulina Evans Пред...