Постройте отрицательные и вопросительные предложения. (альтернативный, разделит??льный, специальные и общий вопросы) 1. We went to New York last month. 2. There are 114 units in the book. 3. Usually it is very cold in wint...

Гость: Гость:

1)we didn't go to New York last month. Did you go to New York last month?Did you go to New York or London? where did you go last month? Did you go to New York last month, did n't you? 2)There aren't 114 units in the book. Are there 114 units in the book? How many units are in the book?There are 114 units in the book,aren't there?There are 114 or 300 units in the book? 3)usually it isn't very cold in winter. Is it cold or warm in winter? Usually it is very cold in winter, isn't it? What is the weather in winter?Is it cold in winter? 4)I won't phone you this evening.Will I phone you this evening?Will I phone you this evening or this weekend? I will phone you this evening, won't I? When will I phone you? 5)The water in the rivers soon doesn't turn into ice.Does the water in the rivers soon turn into ice?The water in the rivers soon turns into ice,doesn't it?What turns into ice? The water in the rivers turns into ice or into snow? 6)each unit hasn't the same format consisting of two pages.Has each unit the same format consisting of two pages? Each unit has the same format consisting of two pages, hasn't it?What format has each unit?Has each unit format consisting two or six pages? 7)I didn't decide to buy that pair of shoes.Did I decide to buy that pair of shoes?I decided to buy that pair of shoes,didn't I? what did I decide to buy? Did I decide to buy that pair of shoes or this dress? 8)I won't give you all the papers I have.Will I give you all the papers I have?I will give you are the papers I have, won't I?What will I give you?Will I give you all the papers or my ball?