Пожалуйста перевидите текст: One of the few places where kings and lords in the Middle Ages could feel safe was behind the Thick stone walls of their castles. There, they and their men could fight off attacks by bandits and se...
Английский язык
Пожалуйста перевидите текст: One of the few places where kings and lords in the Middle Ages could feel safe was behind the Thick stone walls of their castles. There, they and their men could fight off attacks by bandits and set out long sieges by invading armies. As castles developed, they became larger and more comfortable. A wall-walk ran right around the top, and through each tower. Soldiers could run from one point of attack to another without ever showing themselves to their enemies. Castles had rounded towers and square towers and served a dual purpose: any castle was always both a fortress and a private residence, a home, to the king or lord, members of the family and their servants. In practice the castle had other functions too because it was the centre of local administration. There was usually at least one chapel, a prison, a treasury and an armoury there. There are many castles all over Britain. One of them, Windsor Castle, is one of the Queen’s official residences. It is situated in Windsor, a town in South England on the river Thames.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Одно из немногих мест, где короли и феодалы в Средневековье мог чувствовать себя в безопасности за толстыми каменными стенами своих замков. Там они и их мужчины могли отбить атаки бандитов и изложенных длительных осад от вторгшихся армий. Замки разработаны, они стали больше и удобнее. Стена-пешком бежал прямо по верху, и через каждой башни. Солдаты могли бегать из одной точки в атаку на другой, не показывая себя своим врагам. Замки были округлыми башнями и квадратные башни и служил двойной цели: любой замок всегда был как крепость и особняк, дом, лорду или королю, члены семьи и их слуги. На практике замок и другие функции тоже, потому что это был центр местной администрации. Там обычно как минимум одна церковь, тюрьма, сокровищница и оружейная палата есть.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Помогите пожалуйста!Надо решить задачу. В 1-ом контейнере на 18,3 кг апельсинов мень??е,чем во втором.В первый добавили 6,5 кг апельсинов,а из втор...
История
Сообщение о любом современном лидере России, доказательства что он лидер и почему он им стал... ПОЖАЛУЙСТА ПОМОГИТЕ 20 баллов
Английский язык
Write to your pen friend about the school subjects you have.Use the words from the box. (dull, awful, boring, useful, interesting, exciting) Толь??...