Пожалуйста перевидите текст: One of the few places where kings and lords in the Middle Ages could feel safe was behind the Thick stone walls of their castles. There, they and their men could fight off attacks by bandits and se...

Пожалуйста перевидите текст: One of the few places where kings and lords in the Middle Ages could feel safe was behind the Thick stone walls of their castles. There, they and their men could fight off attacks by bandits and set out long sieges by invading armies. As castles developed, they became larger and more comfortable. A wall-walk ran right around the top, and through each tower. Soldiers could run from one point of attack to another without ever showing themselves to their enemies. Castles had rounded towers and square towers and served a dual purpose: any castle was always both a fortress and a private residence, a home, to the king or lord, members of the family and their servants. In practice the castle had other functions too because it was the centre of local administration. There was usually at least one chapel, a prison, a treasury and an armoury there. There are many castles all over Britain. One of them, Windsor Castle, is one of the Queen’s official residences. It is situated in Windsor, a town in South England on the river Thames.

