Write to your pen friend about the school subjects you have.Use the words from the box. (dull, awful, boring, useful. interesting, exciting)
Английский язык
I have a lot of subjects. My favorite subject is English. I think English is very interesting. The most exciting subject is PE. And I do not like maths. I think maths is boring. The most Useful subject is Russian language.
