Пожалуйста помогите. надо исправить ошибки . 1) When Nora entered the room, she could not understand what was going on. 2) It was difficult to do the sum but Andrew it. 3) Lizzy could play the piano at the age of six. 4) Jerr...

Гость: Гость:

1) When Nora entered the room, she could not understand what was going on. 2) It was difficult to do the sum but Andrew did it. 3) Lizzy was able to d play the piano at the age of six. 4) Jerry was able run away by jumping out of the window 5) We could do a lot of interesting things in summer: we could swim, play volley-ball and football, cycle and go to the mountains. 6) Our team was able to win the match though our best player was sick. 7) Jane could speak English very slowly at the beginning of the school year and made lots of mistakes. Her language skills are much better now. 8) He could earn enough money to buy a good car. 9) It was difficult to prove that John was not to blame, but his friend could have done it.