Пожалуйста,помогите написать письмо другу о моем путешествии по образцу на фото.(??елательно простыми словами и в молодежном стиле)

Hi John, I've just had a ride on the London Eye. It was amazing. I could see all of London. Its wonderful towers and magnificent old buildings impressed me a lot. I was scared at first by the height, but later I got used to it. I also enjoyed the view of the River Thames. After the ride I bought a few nice souvenirs. Tomorrow I'm going to see the famous Sherlock Holmes Museum. I'm sure it'll be a great fun. See you soon, Love, Jack.