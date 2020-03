Пожалуйста, помогите отгадать. Очень нужно My first is in SPRING but not in SUMMER , My second is in BAND nut not in DRUMMER .My third is in ORANGE and also in RED , " My fourth is in TALK but not in SAID , My last is i...

Английский язык

Пожалуйста, помогите отгадать. Очень нужно My first is in SPRING but not in SUMMER , My second is in BAND nut not in DRUMMER .My third is in ORANGE and also in RED , " My fourth is in TALK but not in SAID , My last is in FROSTY but not in SNOW , I am a fun place to go.

Автор: Гость