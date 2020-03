Пожалуйста помогите с произношением: Winter holidays were sunny and cold. It was an unusual contrast to the winter. The first days of the holidays I spent with my aunt. They have their own house. Because of the cold and my sis...

Английский язык

Пожалуйста помогите с произношением: Winter holidays were sunny and cold. It was an unusual contrast to the winter. The first days of the holidays I spent with my aunt. They have their own house. Because of the cold and my sister could not walk and had to sit at home. Houses could only watch TV or read. Nearly a week of vacation we went to the village to the grandmother. Grandmother cold retreated and could safely walk. we carried out a lot of time outdoors. daytime snow removal and games, night club to night. They listened to music, danced, chatted with friends having a good time in general. My winter vacation began and ended quietly fun, but sooner.

Автор: Гость