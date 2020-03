Пожалуйста грамотно переведите текст. I always wanted to work.I had dreams of earning my own money and I had ambitions.So after my GCSEs i left school.I didnot think about a higher education.All I wanted was to go out into t...

Пожалуйста грамотно переведите текст. I always wanted to work.I had dreams of earning my own money and I had ambitions.So after my GCSEs i left school.I didnot think about a higher education.All I wanted was to go out into the world feel independent and start working. One of the valuable lessons I learned at school was how to write a CV.i dug up some examples from my old text books and compiled my CV. I must have given out about 20 copies to local supermarkets caffee shops offices restaurants bars building companies garden centres and clothing shops. After two weeks of waiting I got a positive reply and so my first job was filling documents as an office junior.i had to sort all of their files and keep them in alphabetical order.Ok so I learnt the alphabet and lost of new names but after two weeks I was starting to get headaches.And I was not getting any job satisfaction. Then my dad offered me a job to help him out at his bakery.He was getting very busy and needed some extra help.When I started out I was the night baker.I had to get there by 4 a.m.I learnt quickly about the different types of bread and cakes.I got used community meeting new people making friends and feeling useful.Now that job satisfaction! I am now the manager of our shop so my dad is able to rest a bit .I feel proud to be continuing in the family business.Just think that this bakery was started by my great- grandfather and its been selling bread in our town for over 100years! As you an see it took me a while to find and understand what I really wanted for a career.For some people choosing a career is the easiest choice they ever make. My sister knew that she wanted to be a dancer at the age of six.

