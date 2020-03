Правильно ли постройка данного текста? In my shop a lot of cool clothes on different tastes will be on sale, it is a lot of new gadgets, expensive accessories and there are a lot of different tasty products. Dresses will be on...

Английский язык

Правильно ли постройка данного текста? In my shop a lot of cool clothes on different tastes will be on sale, it is a lot of new gadgets, expensive accessories and there are a lot of different tasty products. Dresses will be on sale from 3 thousand, a sweater from 500 rubles and a t-shirt from 250 rubles. Accessories will be from 5 thousand rubles because they will be made of very expensive materials. And delicacies differently.

