Предложения в отрицательную и вопросительную форму.Номер 3.15

Английский язык
Предложения в отрицательную и вопросительную форму.Номер 3.15
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) There is not much snow in winter. Is there much snow in winter? 2) There are not 5 theatres in our city. Are there 5 theaters in our city? 3) There is a lift in our house. Is there a lift in our house? 4) There not much new books in our library. Are there any new books in our library? 5) There is no milk in the bottle. Is there any milk in the bottle? 6) There are not 3 rooms in our flat. Are there 3 rooms in our flat? 7) There is no map on the wall. Is there a map on the wall?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Найдите значение выражения 3,5^7/9 * 7^4/9 * 14^7/9
Ответить
Физика
Что надо знать чтобы определить расстояние до Москвы?
Ответить
Русский язык
Пожалуйста лексическое значение :улану ,беспечен ,полуторки . дам 10балло
Ответить
Русский язык
К какой группе относится осминог
Ответить
Другие предметы
Назночение ливневой канализации на АЗС, очистных сооружений
Ответить