Предложения в отрицательную и вопросительную форму.Номер 3.15

1) There is not much snow in winter. Is there much snow in winter? 2) There are not 5 theatres in our city. Are there 5 theaters in our city? 3) There is a lift in our house. Is there a lift in our house? 4) There not much new books in our library. Are there any new books in our library? 5) There is no milk in the bottle. Is there any milk in the bottle? 6) There are not 3 rooms in our flat. Are there 3 rooms in our flat? 7) There is no map on the wall. Is there a map on the wall?