Преобразуйте подчеркнутые существительные во множественное число и произведите все необходимые изменения. 1. The deer is in the forest. 2. Her sister in law is an artist. 3. The knife is on the shelf. 4. That young lady is a second year student. 5. This hero is an old man. 6. There is a new film on TV. Преобразуйте подчеркнутые существительные в единственное число и произведите все необходимые изменения. 1. Those geese are in the lakes. 2. These families are in the shops. 3. There are a lot of women in the governments. 4. These mice are in the cages. 5. The deer are in the forests. 6. These new methods are scientific.
Преобразуйте подчеркнутые существительные во множественное число и произведите все необходимые изменения. 1. The deer are in the forests. 2. Her sisters in law are artists. 3. The knives are on the shelves. 4. Those young ladies are second year students. 5. These heroes are old men. 6. There are new films on TV. Преобразуйте подчеркнутые существительные в единственное число и произведите все необходимые изменения. 1. That goose is in the lake. 2. This family is in the shop. 3. There is a woman in the government. 4. This mouse is in the cage. 5. The deer is in the forest. 6. This new method is scientific.
