Английский язык

Преобразуйте подчеркнутые существительные во множественное число и произведите все необходимые изменения. 1. The deer is in the forest. 2. Her sister in law is an artist. 3. The knife is on the shelf. 4. That young lady is a second year student. 5. This hero is an old man. 6. There is a new film on TV. Преобразуйте подчеркнутые существительные в единственное число и произведите все необходимые изменения. 1. Those geese are in the lakes. 2. These families are in the shops. 3. There are a lot of women in the governments. 4. These mice are in the cages. 5. The deer are in the forests. 6. These new methods are scientific.

