Преобразуйте предложения из действительного залога в страдательный. 1. My friend helped me with the translation. 2. The teacher is reading a tale to the children.3. The secretary has brought the documents. 4. The doctor has ex...

Английский язык
Преобразуйте предложения из действительного залога в страдательный. 1. My friend helped me with the translation. 2. The teacher is reading a tale to the children.3. The secretary has brought the documents. 4. The doctor has examined the patient. 5. I’m sleeping downstairs because my parents are painting my bedroom.
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1. Translation was made to me by my friend. 2. The tale is being read for children by teacher. 3. The documents have been brought by the secretary. 4. The patient has been examined by the doctor. 5. My bedroom is being painted by my parents, thats why i am sleeping downstairs.
