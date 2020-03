Превести с русского на английский: 1).Почему ты смотришь телевизор?Ты забыл, что тебе надо подготовиться к контрольной по истории? 2)."Мне надо надевать тёплое пальто?"-"Обязательно!Сегодня очень холодно". 3).Насте не надо сего...

Гость: Гость:

1. Why are you watching TV? Did you forget you have to sit for (prepare for) your history test? 2. Must I put on my coat? - Sure! It's cold today! 3. Nastya doesn't have to go playing tennis. She can sleep a bit longer and read. 4. Speak quietly! You mustn't speak loudly here. 5. Roman shouldn't play basketball so often and long.