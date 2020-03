Прочитай рассказ и скажи какого цвета кот Джима: 1)Bill has got a cat. His cat is slim. It is not big. His cat can swim and skip. 2) Jim has got a cat. His cat is fat. It is not slim. It cfnnot skip. It can sing.

Английский язык

Автор: Гость