Английский язык

Прошу помочь. Ask and answer, as in the example. 1. she / a yellow dress? Is she wearing a yellow dress? No, she isn't wearing a yellow dress. She's wearing a yellow dress. 2. they / play tennis?______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________football. 3. he / eat an apple?______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________a banana. 4. he / ride a horse?______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________a bike.

