Прошу помочь. Ask and answer, as in the example. 1. she / a yellow dress? Is she wearing a yellow dress? No, she isn't wearing a yellow dress. She's wearing a yellow dress. 2. they / play tennis?_______________________...
Английский язык
Прошу помочь. Ask and answer, as in the example. 1. she / a yellow dress? Is she wearing a yellow dress? No, she isn't wearing a yellow dress. She's wearing a yellow dress. 2. they / play tennis?______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________football. 3. he / eat an apple?______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________a banana. 4. he / ride a horse?______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________a bike.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
2.They playing tennis? No,they don't playing tennis. They have playing tennis. 3.He eating an Apple? No,he doesn't eating an Apple He have eating an aple 4.He will ride a horse? No,he doesn't ride a horse Только я не поняла, причем тут последние слова?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
История
Математика
На новогодние утренники Артём и Женя выиграли 38 конфеты после того как они съели поровну конфет у Артема Осталось 11 конфет а у Жени 7 Сколько кон...