Прошу помощи! Rewrite the affirmative sentences as questions. 1. She will be invited to the gallery. 2. The collection was designed by him. 3. The paintings will be auctioned later today. 4. The exhibition was organized by ...

Английский язык

Прошу помощи! Rewrite the affirmative sentences as questions. 1. She will be invited to the gallery. 2. The collection was designed by him. 3. The paintings will be auctioned later today. 4. The exhibition was organized by the school. 5. Children are allowed to watch this film. Paper was invented by the Chinese. Was paper invented by the Chinese?

Автор: Гость