Просто найти слова или словосочетания в тексте I went to school and college until i was eighteen. I passed my A-levels, then went surfing around the world on my gap year. I really don`t like the word gap because for me that y...

Английский язык

Просто найти слова или словосочетания в тексте I went to school and college until i was eighteen. I passed my A-levels, then went surfing around the world on my gap year. I really don`t like the word gap because for me that year was full of important activity. Nowadays we are encouraged to take a gap year, we are told that future employers love it because it means you have done something original to talk about in your job interviews. But when the gap year is over, you must get down to serious work - start earning money and making plans for the future. We need to think of our security. Personally i don`t believe security can come from a big house and a fast car or a university degree. All these things create an illusion that you are secure. Security, in my opinion, comes from within oneself. I`m now on my fourth gap year and i am happy, truly happy. Every summer i work as a beach lifeguard in Cornwall where thousands of people go for their summer holidays. I don`t earn a fortune but my life is rich. I wake up every morning and i see the ocean. I can surf every day if there are waves. I don`t want any other life. I believe that lots of people know what makes them happy but they choose to ignore it because they want to meet the expectations of the society. I don`t want to see the world in the movies and read about it in books. I want to see it myself, smell it, hear it and feel it. I refuse to follow other people`s footsteps. People often ask me what i want to do with my life and when i`m going to get a proper job. They forget that i may be the person who rescued their child on a beach one summer. Isn`t that proper enough? I want to do exactly what I`m doing right now. Sure i`d like a little house and maybe bring a baby into the world, but i want to go my own way. 1)the year in which young school leavers or students in Britain and other countries do some jobs or travel with the idea to get some experience; 2) people who are planning to give us a job in the future; 3) something interesting and unusual (to talk about); 4) to begin doing (serious work); 5) to give someone the wrong idea; 6) really (happy); 7) a swimmer employed on a beach to help those in danger; 8) to earn a lot of money; 9) to refuse to pay attention to something; 10) they want to do what the society expects of them; 11) films; 12) to follow other people’s example; 13) (a) suitable job

