Проверьте грамотность написанного I like spending My free time with my family. And I also spend my time with my friends. With friends, I go to the park, cinema, water park , or walk on the street. Besides. we visit differen...

Проверьте грамотность написанного I like spending My free time with my family. And I also spend my time with my friends. With friends, I go to the park, cinema, water park , or walk on the street. Besides. we visit different clubs : darts , dancing and drawing. Sometimes we play Monopoly . Every Saturday we go to a cafe or a picnic. When the weather is not good we go to museum. With family I spend time as well as with friends , we go to the cinema , Starbucks or a museum.
С большой буквы надо написать: We visit ...
