Проверьте ошибки в моем тексте.... The living room is a bright room with a big balcony. In the corner there is cozy sofa. Between the there are two bedside cabinet. Opposite to a sofa there is a TV on a bedside table. Between ...

Английский язык

Проверьте ошибки в моем тексте.... The living room is a bright room with a big balcony. In the corner there is cozy sofa. Between the there are two bedside cabinet. Opposite to a sofa there is a TV on a bedside table. Between a bedside table there are two small closet. The kitchen is small and green with a balcony. Opposite to a balcony there is a high refrigerator. Next to it there is a stove and sink. above them are small cabinets. next to the sink is oven. On the middle of kitchen there is a dinner table with chairs. My bedroom is bright and orange with a large window. Wardrobe is located along the wall. Next to wardrobe is a chest of drawers, and on it is a TV. Next to the window is a bed. In the corner of the bathroom is a shower. Next to soul is the shell. Above it weighs mirror. Next to the sink is cupboard. The toilet is in the right corner.

Автор: Гость