Проверьте пожалуйста текст. In the text the author lifts a subject about student`s life.Within this subject the author examines the following questions of a grant, accommodation and social activities.In the text it is told abo...

Проверьте пожалуйста текст.
Проверьте пожалуйста текст. In the text the author lifts a subject about student`s life.Within this subject the author examines the following questions of a grant, accommodation and social activities.In the text it is told about the student's life, about their grants, accommodation at the hostel of students which are far from the house and about social activities which takes a lot of time.During student's life it is possible to find many new friends, to gain knowledge.
Исправленный текст: In the text the author lifts a subject about student`s life.With in this subject the author examines the following questions of a grant, accommodations and social activities.The text of the talk about the student's life, about their grants, accommodations at the hostel of students which are far from the house and about social activities which takes a lot of time.During student's life it is possible to find many new friends and gain knowledge.
