Проверьте сочинение и исправьте ошибки In modern global world more and more people are studying foreign languages. The question about the best way to do it provokes a lot of debate. Some people believe that it is impossible to...
Английский язык
Проверьте сочинение и исправьте ошибки In modern global world more and more people are studying foreign languages. The question about the best way to do it provokes a lot of debate. Some people believe that it is impossible to become fluent in language without visiting it is native country. Others find it not obligatory. I personally think that it is not a problem to learn a foreign language in their home country. There are a great number of possibilities for it. To begin with, every school and university today gives for students an opportunity to study a foreign language. Teachers and tutors in educational institutions do their best to help students to get knowledge. Besides, there is a number of language courses. They give a large choice of different programs. So you can choose the most suitable one according to your level and purposes. Furthermore, nowadays there is a wonderful opportunity to study using a computer. There is a large variety of educational programs and electronic dictionaries. Moreover, you can watch foreign films in the original. But many people believe that the only way to have a good result at language studying is to communicate with native speakers. So they find it obligatory to study abroad. To my mind it is not necessarily thing. It is not difficult today to communicate with foreigners. Using the Internet you can chat with people from all over the world. To sum it up, it seems to me that communication with native speakers is very important for those who want to master the language. But I see some ways to connect with them beside studying abroad.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
In the modern global world more and more people studies foreign languages. The question of the best way to make it causes a lot of debate. Some people believe that it is impossible to become fast in language, without visiting it, the native land. Others consider it not obligatory. I personally think that it not a problem to learn a foreign language in their native land. There is a large number of possibilities for it. For a start each school and university give the chance to study today a foreign language for students. Teachers and instructors in educational institutions make all efforts to help students to receive knowledge. Besides, there is a lot of language course. They give a wide choice of various programs. Thus, you can choose the most suitable according to the level and the purposes. Besides, now there is a remarkable possibility to study computer use. There is a big variety of educational programs and electronic dictionaries. Besides you can watch foreign films in the original. But many people believe that the only way to have good result at language studying consists in communicating with native speakers. Thus, they consider obligatory to study abroad. In my opinion it - not necessarily a thing. It is not difficult to communicate with foreigners today. Using the Internet you can stir with people from all continents. To sum up it, it seems to me that communication with native speakers is very important for those who wants to cope with language. But I see some ways to incorporate to them about studying abroad. так сказал мой дядя он переводчик
Гость:
In modern global world more and more people study foreign languages. The question about the best way to do it has (causes) a lot of debates. Some people believe that it is impossible to speak the foreign language fluently without visiting its native country. Others find it not obligatory. I personally think that it is not a problem to learn a foreign language in its home country. There are a great number of possibilities for it. To begin with, today every school and university give an opportunity to study a foreign language . Teachers and tutors in educational institutions do their best to help students to get knowledge. Besides, there are a lot of language courses. They give a large choice of different programs. So you can choose the most suitable one according to your level and purposes. Furthermore, nowadays there is a wonderful opportunity to study it using a computer. There is a large variety of educational programms and electronic dictionaries. Moreover, you can watch foreign films in the original. But many people believe that the only way to have a good result at language studying is to communicate with native speakers. So they find it obligatory to study abroad. To my mind it is not a necessarily thing. It is not difficult today to communicate with foreigners. Using the Internet you can chat with people from all over the world. To sum it up, it seems to me that communication with native speakers is very important for those who want to master the language. But I see some ways to connect with them without studying abroad.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Геометрия
Диаметр окружности основания цилиндра равен 26, образующая цилииндра равна 21. Плоскость пересекает его основания по хордам длины 24 и 10. Найдите ...
Математика
Продавец взвесил 6 покупателям по 3 кг яблок.сколько всего килограммов яблок взвесил продавец? кАК СОСТАВИТЬ КРАТКОЕ УСЛОВИЕ
Геометрия
На стороне АВ треугольника АВС выбрана точка М так, что АМ:МВ=2:7. Прямая MN параллельна АС и пересекает сторону ВС в точке N. Найдите площадь треу...