Английский язык

Put in the correct preposition and adverbs. 1. My friend is good ... playing volleyball. 2. Edward is thinking ... selling his car. 3. They are afraid ... losing the match. 4. The girls insisted ... going out with Kerry. 5. We are looking forward ... going out at the weekend. 6. Laura dreams ... living on a small island. 7. Andrew apologized ... being late. 8. The magnificent scenery took my breath ... .

