Put in the right word. (Вставь верное слово.) I like … It is red and yellow. □ 1) spring □ 2) summer □ 3) winter □ 4) autumn A3. Choose the right verb. (Выбери верный глагол.) I like … funny fairy tales. □ 1) to draw □ 2) to sw...
Английский язык
Put in the right word. (Вставь верное слово.) I like … It is red and yellow. □ 1) spring □ 2) summer □ 3) winter □ 4) autumn A3. Choose the right verb. (Выбери верный глагол.) I like … funny fairy tales. □ 1) to draw □ 2) to swim □ 3) to read □ 4) to eat A4. Choose the correct sentence. (Выбери правильное предложение.) □ 1) Peter go to school in the morning. □ 2) Kate sings songs very well. □ 3) My friend like to play football. □ 4) They plays chess well. B1. Make the sentence using the following words. (Составь предложение, используя следующие слова.) to sing / birds / in spring / like _________________________________________________________________________ С1. Ask the appropriate question to the answer: “Yes, she does”. (Задай вопрос, соответствующий ответу: «Yes, she does».) _________________________________________________________________________
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1autumn À3 to read A4Kate sings songs very well Birds like to sing in spring. Ç1Does she dance well? Yes,she does
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Математика
Выполните умножение дробей на натуральное число. 3/7 умножить 2 целых 1/3. 7/8 умножить 5 целых 1/3.