Put in the right word. (Вставь верное слово.) I like … It is red and yellow. □ 1) spring □ 2) summer □ 3) winter □ 4) autumn A3. Choose the right verb. (Выбери верный глагол.) I like … funny fairy tales. □ 1) to draw □ 2) to sw...

Put in the right word. (Вставь верное слово.) I like … It is red and yellow. □ 1) spring □ 2) summer □ 3) winter □ 4) autumn A3. Choose the right verb. (Выбери верный глагол.) I like … funny fairy tales. □ 1) to draw □ 2) to swim □ 3) to read □ 4) to eat A4. Choose the correct sentence. (Выбери правильное предложение.) □ 1) Peter go to school in the morning. □ 2) Kate sings songs very well. □ 3) My friend like to play football. □ 4) They plays chess well. B1. Make the sentence using the following words. (Составь предложение, используя следующие слова.) to sing / birds / in spring / like _________________________________________________________________________ С1. Ask the appropriate question to the answer: “Yes, she does”. (Задай вопрос, соответствующий ответу: «Yes, she does».) _________________________________________________________________________

