Put special questions to the words given in bold type. 1. We discussed the plan for the second term ''at the meeting''.2 the best students receive ''scholarshipst''. 3. "He'' didint follow my adcvice. 4. They will play footbal...

Английский язык
Put special questions to the words given in bold type. 1. We discussed the plan for the second term ''at the meeting''.2 the best students receive ''scholarshipst''. 3. "He'' didint follow my adcvice. 4. They will play football ''after the lesson''. 5 The seminar will take place in ''Monday''. 6. we go to the English lab ''twice a week''. 7. My friend works at '' the peoples court''. 8 They spent their vacations ''in the Crimia. 9. The doctor will come in the afternoon. 10 . The students went to the canteen ''after the lectures''.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.Where did we discuss the plan for the second term? 2 What do the best students receive? 3. Who didn't follow my advice? 4. When will they play football? 5 What day will the seminar take place? 6. How often do we go to the English lab? 7. Where does my friend work? 8 Where did they spend their vacations? 9. The doctor will come in the afternoon.-ничего не выделено 10. When did the students go to the canteen?
