Put the verbs in brackets into the correct form, using, where possible, Participles or Gerunds 1.(to read) the telegram twice, he understood that the matter needed immediate attension. 2. When (to fill in a form), you must w...

Английский язык
Put the verbs in brackets into the correct form, using, where possible, Participles or Gerunds 1.(to read) the telegram twice, he understood that the matter needed immediate attension. 2. When (to fill in a form), you must write your name and address clearly. 3. ( to make great progress) by the end of the school year he was able to start reading books in the original. 4. Don't lose your things, little boy, said a young man, ( to pick up) the gloves (to drop) by the boy. 5. ( to be found) of music my brother never misses an opportunity to go to a good concert. 6. ( to walk) about the town for some time, he went up to a man(to stand) at a street cornen and asked to be directed to the main sguare.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. Reading/having read the telegram twice, he understood that the matter needed immediate attention. 2. When filling in a form, you must write your name and address clearly. 3. Having made great progress by the end of the school year he was able to start reading books in the original. 4. Don't lose your things, little boy, said a young man, picking up the gloves dropped by the boy. 5. Being found of music my brother never misses an opportunity to go to a good concert. 6. Having walked about the town for some time, he went up to a man standing at a street cornen and asked to be directed to the main sguare.
