Английский язык

Put the verbs in brackets into the correct tense: simple past or past continuous. 1. He (sit) on the bank fishing when he (see) a man's hat floating down the river. It (seem) strangely familiar. 2. It (snow) heavily when he (wake) up. He (remember) that Jack (come) for lunch and (decide) to go down to the station to meet him in case he (lose) his way in the snowy lanes. 3. When I (reach) the street I (realize) that I (not know) the number of Tom's house. I (wonder) what to do about it when Tom himself (tap) me on the shoulder. 4. As the goalkeeper (run) forward to seize the ball a bottle (strike) him on the shoulder. 5. I (look) through the classroom window. A geometry lesson (go) on. The teacher (draw) diagrams on the blackboard. 6. Most of the boys (listen) to the teacher but a few (whisper) to each other, and Tom (read) a history book. Tom (hate) mathematics; he always (read) history during his mathematics lesson. 7. Everyone (read) quietly when suddenly the door (burst) open and a complete stranger (rush) in. 8. I (go) to Jack's house but (not find) him in. His mother (say) that she (not know) what he (do) but (think) he probably (play) football. 9. This used to be a station and all the London trains (stop) here. But two years ago they (close) the station and (give) us a bus service instead. 10. She (promise) not to report me to the police but ten minutes later I (see) her talking with a policeman and from the expression on his face I am sure she (tell) him all about it.

