Put the verbs in brackets into the Past Simple Tense: 1. The doctor (tell) me to stay at home for several days. 2. John (buy) some flowers for her birthday. 3. Yesterday the performance (start) at 7.30 and (finish) at 10 o'c...

Английский язык
Put the verbs in brackets into the Past Simple Tense: 1. The doctor (tell) me to stay at home for several days. 2. John (buy) some flowers for her birthday. 3. Yesterday the performance (start) at 7.30 and (finish) at 10 o'clock. 4. She (not come) to the lesson. What (happen) to her? 5. On Tuesday Tom (fall) and (break) his arm. 6. When he (be) a child, (want) to b a singer. 7. I (not see) anyone in the office. 8. The pupil (forget) to do his homework the day before yesterday. 9. I'm sorry I'm late, I (miss) the train. 10. Bill (lose) his keys last week.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) told 2) bought 3) started, finished 4) hadn't come, happened 5) fell, broke 6) was, wanted 7) didn't see 8) forgot 9) missed 10) lost
