Английский язык

Put the verbs into the correct tense, present simple or present continuous. Stacy: (1)……............ (what / be) your new English teacher like? Jerry; (2) ................. (she / be) really nice! (3)................... (she / not / shout) at us, and (4).................(she / say) we should call her Carol, and not Mrs Carter. (5) ...................(she / still / learn) all our names at the moment, but most of the time (6).......................(she / get) my name right! Stacy: (7)...................(she / give) you lots of homework? Jerry: No, that's the best thing! (8)......................(she / not / make) us do lots of homework! Of course, (9).........................(she/ give) us a few exercises every night, but not too many. (10).....................(we / do) a new book in English this year. Stacy: That's good. (11)................(we /prepare) for the exam this year, but (12)................... (they / still/ decide) which coursebook to do at my school, so at the moment (13).........................(we / just / revise) the things we did last year.

