Put the words in the correct order. 1.was/how/she/old/two/years/ago 2.plays/he/on/usually/football/sundays 3.visit/you/in/what/Paris/did 4.isn`t /at/he/us/looking 5.yesterday/where/they/were

Английский язык
Put the words in the correct order. 1.was/how/she/old/two/years/ago 2.plays/he/on/usually/football/sundays 3.visit/you/in/what/Paris/did 4.isn`t /at/he/us/looking 5.yesterday/where/they/were
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. How old was she two years ago? 2. He usually plays football on Sundays. 3. What did you visit in Paris? 4. He isn`t looking at us. 5. Where were they yesterday?
