Put the words in the correct order. 1.was/how/she/old/two/years/ago 2.plays/he/on/usually/football/sundays 3.visit/you/in/what/Paris/did 4.isn`t /at/he/us/looking 5.yesterday/where/they/were
Английский язык
Put the words in the correct order. 1.was/how/she/old/two/years/ago 2.plays/he/on/usually/football/sundays 3.visit/you/in/what/Paris/did 4.isn`t /at/he/us/looking 5.yesterday/where/they/were
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. How old was she two years ago? 2. He usually plays football on Sundays. 3. What did you visit in Paris? 4. He isn`t looking at us. 5. Where were they yesterday?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Литература
Русский язык
Математика
Математика
. В пяти пакетах лежат конфеты. В первом 7, во втором 8, в третьем 9, в четвёртом 11 и в пятом 15. Из любого пакета в любой другой можно переложить...
Геометрия