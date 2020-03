Rainbow english 5 класс помогите СРОЧНО 1 ... isn't it? 2... aren't i ? 3... am i ? 4... was it ? 5... are you ? 6... weren't they ? 7... won't you? 8... isn't there ? 9... will you? 10... aren't there? НУЖНО СОСТАВИТЬ ВОПРОСЫ ...

Гость: Гость:

1. It is raining, isn't it? 2. I am losing, aren't I? 3. I am not losing, am I? 4. It wasn't snowing, was it? 5. You aren't dirty, are you? 6. They were happy, weren't they? 7. You will come, won't you? 8. There is a cloud in the sky, isn't there? 9. You wil not be naughty, will you? 10. There ar some flowers, aren't there?