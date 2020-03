расказ про животного на англиском язеке

Гость: Гость:

I have got a pet. It is a kitten. Her name is Pussy. She lives in the house. She is red. She's got small paws, long tail. Her eyes are big and green. Pussy is very nice, smart and funny. She likes to play with her toys very much. She can play all day long. Although she is very little, she eats a lot! She likes to eat meat, fish, sausage, ham and drinks milk. I spend a lot of time with my Pussy. I love her very much!