Раскройте скобки, поставив глагол в правильную форму: 1. My frends and i____ (be) members of the chess club at school. 2. Nikolai____ (not / play) footbal on Wednesday. 3. _____(your frends / go) to school by bus? 4. I ___...

Гость: Гость:

1. My friends and i are members of the chess club at school. 2. Nikolai doesn't play footbal on Wednesday. 3. Do your friends go to school by bus? 4. I don't have a lot of free time during the week. 5. How do you spend your free time? 6. Sabina never has lunch at school. 7. How many children are there in your class? 8. How old is your brother?