Раскройте скобки, поставив предложенное прилагательное в нужной степени.1.A train is (fast) than a bus.2.This text is the (difficult) of all.3.A crocodile is (dangerous) than a water snake.4.Helen is the (clever) girl in our cl...

Английский язык

Раскройте скобки, поставив предложенное прилагательное в нужной степени.1.A train is (fast) than a bus.2.This text is the (difficult) of all.3.A crocodile is (dangerous) than a water snake.4.Helen is the (clever) girl in our class.5.Jill's is (intelligent) person than my brother.6.Kate was the (tall) of the family.7.Jack was the (tall) of the two.8.Jack is the (clever) of the three brothers.9.He was (fat) man in the village.

Автор: Гость