Раскройте скобки, поставив предложенное прилагательное в нужной степени.1.A train is (fast) than a bus.2.This text is the (difficult) of all.3.A crocodile is (dangerous) than a water snake.4.Helen is the (clever) girl in our cl...

Английский язык
Раскройте скобки, поставив предложенное прилагательное в нужной степени.1.A train is (fast) than a bus.2.This text is the (difficult) of all.3.A crocodile is (dangerous) than a water snake.4.Helen is the (clever) girl in our class.5.Jill's is (intelligent) person than my brother.6.Kate was the (tall) of the family.7.Jack was the (tall) of the two.8.Jack is the (clever) of the three brothers.9.He was (fat) man in the village.
1. Train quicker, than bus 2. This text is more difficult from all 3. Crocodileit is more dangerous, than a water snake 4. Helen is the clever girl in our class 5. Jill - is cleverer, than my brother 6. Kate was high from a family 7. Jack was higher from two 8. Jack is cleverer than these three brothers 9. He was a fat person in the village.
