Английский язык

Раскройте скобки правильно- или герундий или инфинитив 26. My brother started (smoke) last year. 27. Her condition began (grow) worse. 28. It was getting dark and storm clouds were beginning (form), but they continued (walk). 29. After talking about his work he went on (tell) us about his trip to France, which was a great relief for if he had gone on (talk) about his work we would have been bored. 30. The author gives an unfavourable description of the queen's character. Yet then he goes on (say) that she was loved by most of her subjects. 31. The girls went on (giggle) and everybody was beginning (be) annoyed. 32. Do you mean (say) that my father is a liar? 33. I understood that it would mean (tell) the whole truth. 34. I think you should stop (come) late. 35. I don't think Mary ever stopped (think) what people might think about her behaviour. 36. We seldom stop (consider) how few true friends we really have.

