Раскройте скобки, употребив нужное по смыслу время: An American farmer wanted to make an air trip. He never (to have) an opportunity to fly before. There (to be) an airport some miles (миль) off his farm. So one morning he (to...

Английский язык

Раскройте скобки, употребив нужное по смыслу время: An American farmer wanted to make an air trip. He never (to have) an opportunity to fly before. There (to be) an airport some miles (миль) off his farm. So one morning he (to come) there to ask if he (can) make a short air trip. "You see," he said to one of the fliers, "I never (to make) an air trip and if you (to let) me fly, I (to pay) you for it." The flier told him that he (must, to pay) 10 dollars for a ten-minute trip. "Why, it's a dollar a minute," the farmer (to say) in surprise. "Can't you reduce the price? It (to be) somewhat high, indeed." The flier (to think) a minute and (to say), "I not (to take) any money, if you not (to say) a word during the whole trip. But if you (to begin) speaking, the price (to increase)." The farmer (to think) that it (to be) a good condition. "By the way," said the flier, "if your wife (to want) to join you. you may-take her also." The farmer (to be) very happy. He (to think) he (to have) a pleasant trip. When he (to come) home, his wife (to cook) dinner. "I (to have) pleasant news to tell you," he began. "We (to make) an air trip tomorrow. I (to settle) it with one of the fliers." By 3 o'clock the next day the farmer and his wife (to come) to the airport. Soon they (to be) up in the air. Though the plane (to go) up and down at a high speed, the passengers not (to say) a word. When they (to land), the flier said to the farmer, "I say, you (to be) brave (смелый) people, I thought you (to be afraid) to fly." "Well," said the farmer, "I (to be glad), I not (to have) to pay for the trip as I not (to say) a word but I (to be about) to speak to you when my wife fell (упала) out of the plane."

Автор: Гость