Раскройте скобки, употребляя глагол в Future Perfect Continuous: 1. By Monday they (to delay) the delivery for a week. 2. By 5 o’clock they (to study) the payment terms of the contract for an hour and a half. 3. I (to translat...

Английский язык

Раскройте скобки, употребляя глагол в Future Perfect Continuous: 1. By Monday they (to delay) the delivery for a week. 2. By 5 o’clock they (to study) the payment terms of the contract for an hour and a half. 3. I (to translate) the article for an hour before you come. 4. He (to stay) at the hotel for two hours when his guide comes. 5. By the first of September she (to teach) in this school for 25 years. 6. They (to be) at the Board Meeting for half an hour when their partners arrive.

