Раскройте скобки, употребляя глагол в Future Perfect Continuous: 1. By Monday they (to delay) the delivery for a week. 2. By 5 o’clock they (to study) the payment terms of the contract for an hour and a half. 3. I (to translat...
Английский язык
Раскройте скобки, употребляя глагол в Future Perfect Continuous: 1. By Monday they (to delay) the delivery for a week. 2. By 5 o’clock they (to study) the payment terms of the contract for an hour and a half. 3. I (to translate) the article for an hour before you come. 4. He (to stay) at the hotel for two hours when his guide comes. 5. By the first of September she (to teach) in this school for 25 years. 6. They (to be) at the Board Meeting for half an hour when their partners arrive.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. Will have been delaying 2. Will have been studying 3. Shall have been translating 4. Will have been staying 5. Will have been teaching 6. Will have been being 7.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Литература
Математика