Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в форме Future Simple. 1. Mary (to buy) a new car tomorrow. 2. It’s too late to phone him now. I (to phone) him in the morning. 3. You (to speak) English much better in a year. 4. Andrew (t...

Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в форме Future Simple. 1. Mary (to buy) a new car tomorrow. 2. It’s too late to phone him now. I (to phone) him in the morning. 3. You (to speak) English much better in a year. 4. Andrew (to write) her a letter tomorrow. 5. I (to pay) the bill in three days. 6. We (to have) a party next week. 7. Tom (not to go) for a holiday next month. 8. They (not to play) football tomorrow. 9. The performance (to begin) in two hours. 10. Jill (not to go) to the restaurant tomorrow. 11. John (to finish) school next year. 12. They (to arrange) a meeting tonight. 13. I (to help) you a bit later. 14. Next Monday students (to be) very busy. 15. We (to have) our English exam soon.

