Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в Present или Past Simple. 1. I (to watch) TV at seven o’clock every evening. 2. I (to watch) TV yesterday. 3. She (to do) her morning exercises very often. 4. She (to do) her morning exerc...

Английский язык

Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в Present или Past Simple. 1. I (to watch) TV at seven o’clock every evening. 2. I (to watch) TV yesterday. 3. She (to do) her morning exercises very often. 4. She (to do) her morning exercises yesterday. 5. I usually (to walk) to university but yesterday I (to take) a taxi. 6. As a rule my mother (to cook) dinner but yesterday she (to invite) us to the restaurant. 7. He (not to like) coffee but yesterday he (to drink) a cup of coffee as he (to be) very tired. 8. They (to be) in Moscow now but last week they (to be) in New York. 9. He usually (to sleep) well but last night he (to sleep) badly. 10. She (to play) tennis every weekend but last weekend she (not to play) tennis, she (to work) in the garden.

Автор: Гость