Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в Present или Past Simple. 1. I (to watch) TV at seven o’clock every evening. 2. I (to watch) TV yesterday. 3. She (to do) her morning exercises very often. 4. She (to do) her morning exerc...
Английский язык
Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в Present или Past Simple. 1. I (to watch) TV at seven o’clock every evening. 2. I (to watch) TV yesterday. 3. She (to do) her morning exercises very often. 4. She (to do) her morning exercises yesterday. 5. I usually (to walk) to university but yesterday I (to take) a taxi. 6. As a rule my mother (to cook) dinner but yesterday she (to invite) us to the restaurant. 7. He (not to like) coffee but yesterday he (to drink) a cup of coffee as he (to be) very tired. 8. They (to be) in Moscow now but last week they (to be) in New York. 9. He usually (to sleep) well but last night he (to sleep) badly. 10. She (to play) tennis every weekend but last weekend she (not to play) tennis, she (to work) in the garden.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. I WATCH TV at seven o’clock every evening. 2. I WATCHED TV yesterday. 3. She DOES her morning exercises very often. 4. She DID her morning exercises yesterday. 5. I usuallyWALK to university but yesterday I TOOK a taxi. 6. As a rule my mother COOKS dinner but yesterday she INVITED us to the restaurant. 7. He DOESN'T LIKE coffee but yesterday he DRANK a cup of coffee as he WAS very tired. 8. They ARE in Moscow now but last week they WERE in New York. 9. He usually SLEEPS well but last night he SLEPT badly. 10. She PLAYS tennis every weekend but last weekend she DIDN'T PLAY tennis, she WORKED in the garden.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
Як скласти із цих слів речення? СЛОВА: test? are we next when our having СЛОВА: your a is giving tomorrow? concert band СЛОВА: Miss Lipton u...