Як скласти із цих слів речення? СЛОВА: test? are we next when our having СЛОВА: your a is giving tomorrow? concert band СЛОВА: Miss Lipton us year? teaching next is

Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
When are we having our next text? Is your band giving a concert tomorrow? Is Miss L teaching us next year?
