Рассказ про UK 6 7 предложений с вырожением to be situated
Английский язык
Рассказ про UK 6 7 предложений с вырожением to be situated
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
The United Kingdom (or Great Britain) is situated on the British Isles. The British Isles consist of two large islands, Great Britain and Ireland, and about five thousand small islands. Their total area is over 244.000 square kilometres. The United Kingdom is made up of four countries: England, Wales, Scotland (on the island of Great Britain), and Northern Ireland (on the island of Ireland). Their capitals are London, Cardiff, Edinburgh, and Belfast respectively. The capital of the UK is London.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
От данных слов образуй имена прилагательные.Подбери к ним подходящие по смыслу имена существительные во множественном числе.Напиши словосочетания:Л...
Литература