Рассказ про UK 6 7 предложений с вырожением to be situated

Английский язык
Рассказ про UK 6 7 предложений с вырожением to be situated
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
The United Kingdom (or Great Britain) is situated on the British Isles. The British Isles consist of two large islands, Great Britain and Ireland, and about five thousand small islands. Their total area is over 244.000 square kilometres. The United Kingdom is made up of four countries: England, Wales, Scotland (on the island of Great Britain), and Northern Ireland (on the island of Ireland). Their capitals are London, Cardiff, Edinburgh, and Belfast respectively. The capital of the UK is London.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Помогите пожалуйста!!! Номер 103,105 надо решить задачи. Заранее спасибо!!!
Ответить
Русский язык
От данных слов образуй имена прилагательные.Подбери к ним подходящие по смыслу имена существительные во множественном числе.Напиши словосочетания:Л...
Ответить
Русский язык
Напишите по 8 однокоренных слов к словам: УКАЗАТЬ и ПОДВОДИТЬ?
Ответить
Литература
Сокращение, повести "Детство" Л.Н.Толстой ПОЖАЛУЙСТА пожалуйста пожалуйста пожалуйста
Ответить
Қазақ тiлi
Пожалуйста напишите сочинение "моё детство" на казакском с переводам зарание спасибо (извините я не грамотный)
Ответить