Read ad correct the word in bold: 1. The giffe is tallest than the eleplant. 2. Our room is nicer of their room. 3. Our holidays in Italy were the better. 4. Janet is the kinder person I know. 5. It is the easest to make a sala...

Английский язык
Read ad correct the word in bold: 1. The giffe is tallest than the eleplant. 2. Our room is nicer of their room. 3. Our holidays in Italy were the better. 4. Janet is the kinder person I know. 5. It is the easest to make a salad than cake. 6. He was the strongest person than all. 7. The Arctic is the colder place is the world. 8. Hippos are fastest than monkeys.
1. The giffe is taller than the eleplant. 2. Our room is nicer then their room. 3. Our holidays in Italy were the best. 4. Janet is the kindest person I know. 5. It is easier to make a salad than cake. 6. He was the strongest person of all. 7. The Arctic is the coldest place is the world. 8. Hippos are faster than monkeys.
1. The giffe is taller than the eleplant. 2. Our room is nicer then their room. 3. Our holidays in Italy were the best. 4. Janet is the kindest person I know. 5. It is the easyier to make a salad than cake. 6. He was the strongest person of all. 7. The Arctic is the coldest place is the world. 8. Hippos are faster than monkeys.
