Read ad correct the word in bold: 1. The giffe is tallest than the eleplant. 2. Our room is nicer of their room. 3. Our holidays in Italy were the better. 4. Janet is the kinder person I know. 5. It is the easest to make a sala...

Английский язык

Read ad correct the word in bold: 1. The giffe is tallest than the eleplant. 2. Our room is nicer of their room. 3. Our holidays in Italy were the better. 4. Janet is the kinder person I know. 5. It is the easest to make a salad than cake. 6. He was the strongest person than all. 7. The Arctic is the colder place is the world. 8. Hippos are fastest than monkeys.

