Read and correct the word in bold. Пример: 1. The giraffe is tallest than the elephant. - taller 2. Our room is nicer of their room. - ........................... 3. Our holidays in ltaly were the better. - ........................... 4. Janet is the kinder person I know. - ........................... 5. It is easiest to male a salad the a cake. - ........................... 6. He was the strongest rerson than all. - ........................... 7. The Arctric is the colder place in the world. - ........................... 8. Hippos are fattest. - ...........................
2our room is nicer than their room 3our holidays in Italy were the best 4Janet is the kindnest person I know 5It is easier to make a salad than a cake 6he was the strongest person of all 7The Arctic is the coldest place in the world 8Hippos are the fattest.
