Read Bill Murray's answers to reporter's questions about the newspaper he reads. Report them for a newspaper article. - I bought my first newspaper a year ago. It doesn't mean I had never read a newspaper before that. - When I ...

Английский язык

Read Bill Murray's answers to reporter's questions about the newspaper he reads. Report them for a newspaper article. - I bought my first newspaper a year ago. It doesn't mean I had never read a newspaper before that. - When I was younger I usually read the newspapers my parents got or bought. - It is delivered to my door every weekend. So now I have my own source of news. And as it is a huge newspaper which consists of dozens of pages, I read it from Sunday to next Saturday. - I've been reading my newspaper for a year and I've always been happy with it. It provides me with a balanced view of the world. - It includes an amazing sports page! It's the first thing I read. But don't quote me on that! - I hope it will remain as interesting and unbiased as it is now.

Автор: Гость