Complete the sentences using the missing words:along, away, over, to, into, on, off. 1)My dog and my cat get ... very well with eash other. 2)The thieves got ... with our money. 3)Does she get ... with all her classmates? 4)You...

Английский язык
Complete the sentences using the missing words:along, away, over, to, into, on, off. 1)My dog and my cat get ... very well with eash other. 2)The thieves got ... with our money. 3)Does she get ... with all her classmates? 4)Your news is a real shock and we can't get ... . 5)Don't allow him to get ... with my bike. 6)Get ... the bus near London Bridge and go as far as Traflgar Square. 7)Get ... the car, if you want to drive. 8)(On the bus):Excuse me, I'm going to Red Square. Where shouldI get ... the bus? 9)I hope she will be able to get ... all the difficulties. 10)How are you getting ... with your neighbours?
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) along 2) over 3) along 4) over 5) away 6) on 7) into 8)  on 9)  into 10) along 
Гость:
1)along 2)away 3)on 4)to 5)off      6)on  7)into 8)off  9)over 10)along 
