Read the letter and put the paragraphs 1–5 into the correct order. 1) First of all, her room was ₤10 more expensive than the rates you give on your webpage. What is more, she got a room on the top floor and nobody helped her ...

Английский язык

Read the letter and put the paragraphs 1–5 into the correct order. 1) First of all, her room was ₤10 more expensive than the rates you give on your webpage. What is more, she got a room on the top floor and nobody helped her with her suitcase. 2) Dear Sir or Madam, My name is Anna Novak and I’m writing on behalf of my friend Klara Farkas, who stayed at your hotel last Saturday night. She asked me to write to you because her English is not good enough to write a formal letter. My friend would like to complain about the quality of your hotel services. 3) Then, the water was too cold to take a bath in. Furthermore, the people in the other rooms on her floor were so noisy that she couldn’t sleep until the early morning. 4) My friend insists on a full refund, otherwise she will be forced to take the matter further. Yours faithfully, Anna Novak 5) But the next morning was even worse. First, she was woken up forty minutes later than she had requested. Then, at breakfast, her fried egg was cold and the waiter rudely refused to acknowledge the problem. Your staff could certainly be more polite. Why are your room rates so high if you offer such poor quality and service?

Автор: Гость