Read the table "The Grasshopper and the Ant" again.Write the sentences in the right order.a)The grasshopper saw an ant.b)The grasshopper didn't like the idea.c)A grasshopper lived in the green grass near a high hill.d)He had a ...

Английский язык

Read the table "The Grasshopper and the Ant" again.Write the sentences in the right order.a)The grasshopper saw an ant.b)The grasshopper didn't like the idea.c)A grasshopper lived in the green grass near a high hill.d)He had a big sack on his back.e)Soon winter came.f)I'm collecting food for winter.g)He didn't work and he didn't think about food.h)Why are youl working on such a lovely day?i)If you do not work in summer,you have no food in winter.ЧТО НАДО ТУТ ДЕЛАТЬ?

Автор: Гость