1Alice was sure that her room didn't look nice. 2I thought that you were enjoying your stay there. 3Bessy said that she had already seen that new film. 4Jake knew that his country isn't(wasn't) washed by the A.Ocean. 5I was told that dinner wasn't ready yet. 6I was glad that Betty.had taken part in the performance at her school the previous day. 7I hoped that Carol didn't like noisy games.